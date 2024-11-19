Launched in Sept 2020
Category Average: 63.3 kmph
ETrance Neo: 68.0 kmph
Category Average: 105.35 km
ETrance Neo: 128.0 km
Category Average: 4.45 hrs
ETrance Neo: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.88 kwh
ETrance Neo: 1.8 - 3.0 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.8-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|85-171 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
PURE EV ETrance Neo
₹73,999*
₹79,999*
₹86,902*
₹86,690*
₹72,818*
₹86,315*
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
131-171 km
Range
242 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
60-80 km
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
