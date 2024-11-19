HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PURE EV ETrance Neo Left View
View all Images

PURE EV ETrance Neo

Launched in Sept 2020

₹73,999 - 96,999**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
ETrance Neo Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 63.3 kmph

ETrance Neo: 68.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 105.35 km

ETrance Neo: 128.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.45 hrs

ETrance Neo: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.88 kwh

ETrance Neo: 1.8 - 3.0 kwh

View all ETrance Neo Specs and Features
PURE EV ETrance Neo Variants
PURE EV ETrance Neo price starts at ₹ 73,999 and goes up to ₹ 96,999 (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
SX₹73,999*
47 kmph
85 km
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
STD₹86,999*
68 kmph
111 km
Battery Capacity: 2.5 KWh
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Plus₹96,999*
68 kmph
131 km
Roadside Assistance
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
Reverse Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

PURE EV ETrance Neo Images

16 images
View All ETrance Neo Images

PURE EV ETrance Neo Colours

PURE EV ETrance Neo is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Grey
Red
Yellow
White

PURE EV ETrance Neo Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range85-171 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
View all ETrance Neo specs and features

PURE EV ETrance Neo comparison with similar bikes

PURE EV ETrance Neo
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
Enigma GT 450 Pro
Ampere Zeal EX
Hop Electric LEO
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
₹73,999*
₹79,999*
₹86,902*
₹86,690*
₹72,818*
₹86,315*
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
131-171 km
Range
242 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
60-80 km
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingETrance Neo vs S1 X 3 GenETrance Neo vs GT 450 ProETrance Neo vs Zeal EXETrance Neo vs LEOETrance Neo vs Easy Go
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

PURE EV Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Elegant Automobiles
K-1/8 Rajapuri,Opp. Sector 5 Dwarka,Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
+91 - 8929663344
EBOX Motors
E-359, Ground Floor, Nirman Vihar (Opp. V3S Mall), Delhi 110092
+91 - 7042523200
Electroride
Gt Karnal Rd - A-41/1, Mahendru Enclave, Gt Karnal Road, Azadpur, Delhi 110033
+91 - 8448287522
See All PURE EV Dealers in Delhi

Popular PURE EV Bikes

View all PURE EV Bikes

PURE EV ETrance Neo EMI

Select Variant:
SX
47 kmph | 85-101 km
₹ 73,999*
Select Variant
SX
47 kmph | 85-101 km
₹73,999*
STD
68 kmph | 111-151 km
₹86,999*
Plus
68 kmph | 131-171 km
₹96,999*
EMI ₹1210.5/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
