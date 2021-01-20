Mv Agusta F4

₹ 26 Lakhs* Onwards

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

F4 ₹ 26 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 210 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension TiN-coated Ohlins USD NIX 30 with separate hydraulic adjustment of compression (left stanchion) and rebound (right stanchion), plus spring pre-load adjustment Rear Suspension Ohlins TTX 36 shock absorber with piggyback reservoir: manual compression/rebound adjustment is effected via the anodised aluminium knobs Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 191 kg Overall Length 2115 mm Overall Width 750 mm Overall Height - Wheelbase 1430 mm Ground Clearance 115 mm Seat Height 830 mm Chassis Type CrMo Steel Tubular Trellis Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 214.94 PS @ 13600 rpm Maximum Torque 115 Nm @ 9300 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 998 cc Cylinders - Bore 79 mm Stroke 50.9 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 13.4:1 Ignition Integrated Ignition Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17 Engine In-line 4-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 16 Valve, DOHC Body Type Super Bikes, Sports Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features MVICS 2.0 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) technology, Ride-By-Wire system, EAS 2.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift) system, 8-Level Traction Control Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

