About KTM 390 Duke

Latest Update

  • 2025 KTM 390 Duke gets cruise control and Gunmetal Grey colour scheme
  • 390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under ₹3 lakh

    • Introduction

     Introduction
    KTM 390 Duke Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Excellent performanceAdjustable suspensionLoaded with features

    Cons

    Looks can be polarizingQuickshifter could be improved

    The KTM 390 Duke changed the rules of motorcycling in India when it first arrived a decade ago. Such was the impact that performance motorcycling took a new direction, especially at an accessible price point, given the locally built nature of the bike. The first generation 390 Duke was launched at 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in 2013, which feels like a steal in today’s inflated market prices. The power-to-price ratio was unheard of and while many have come close, few managed to replicate the formula as successfully as KTM did.

    Now, there’s an all-new generation of the KTM 390 Duke on sale. The third generation 390 Duke takes a giant leap compared to its predecessors. Costing almost twice as much, this iteration promises to bring the best of the first two generations in performance and desirability. But can it tug the same heartstrings as the original did? Can it provide the same visceral experience that the 390 Duke has been known for? We rode the 2024 KTM 390 Duke recently and here’s what we think.

    READ MORE

    KTM 390 Duke Images

    17 images
    View All 390 Duke Images

    KTM 390 Duke Colours

    KTM 390 Duke is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Electronic orange
    Atlantic blue

    KTM 390 Duke Specifications and Features

    Max Power46 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mileage28.9 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine398.63 cc
    Max Speed167 kmph
    View all 390 Duke specs and features

    KTM 390 Duke Videos

    2024 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023

    KTM 390 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

    4.01
    75 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    72
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Decent Bike High Price
    The Duke 390 is a decent bike but comes with a high price tag. It’s good for its performance but the cost might make it less appealing compared to other bikes in the same range.By: Manish kumar Chopra (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Average Cost Good Bike
    The Duke 390 is a good bike, but the cost is average. It performs well but the price might not stand out as exceptional. It’s a solid choice if the cost fits your budget.By: Aditya Bhatnagar (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish And Fun To Ride
    With its bold design and responsive handling, the KTM 390 Duke is a thrilling ride for both city and highways.By: Nishant Batra (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Thrilling Performance
    The KTM 390 Duke offers exceptional power and agility, making it perfect for riders who love dynamic adventures.By: Kunal Verma (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Compact Powerhouse
    With its lightweight design and powerful engine, the KTM 390 Duke offers an exhilarating riding experience for enthusiasts.By: Harsh Maheshwari (Jan 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Thrilling Performance
    The KTM 390 Duke delivers unmatched power and precision, making it a top choice for adrenaline-filled rides on any terrain.By: Rajiv Tripathi (Jan 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect city commuter
    Using the Duke 390 for my daily city commute, and it’s the best decision I made. The bike is nimble and handles city traffic effortlessly. The power delivery is perfect, and it’s really fun to ride every day.By: Tahir Hussain (Dec 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Mixed feelings
    I have mixed feelings about the Duke 390. The bike is great in terms of power and performance, but the comfort isn’t the best for longer rides. It’s perfect for short thrill rides, but not something I’d choose for longer trips.By: Jude Costa (Dec 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Beast on Wheels
    The KTM 390 Duke is a beast The engine's insane. I love how it just roars to life. Makes my commute so much fun This bike is truly a thrilling ride.By: Shauril Chandra (Dec 14, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Great for weekend rides
    I bought the Duke 390 for weekend rides, and it’s been an awesome experience. The power delivery is smooth, and the bike feels stable even at higher speeds. It’s perfect for someone who loves quick, short rides and needs a fun, powerful bike.By: Anish Gokhale (Dec 14, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

