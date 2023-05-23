Komaki MX3 on road price in Sangareddi starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 on road price in Sangareddi starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 dealers and showrooms in Sangareddi for best offers. Komaki MX3 on road price breakup in Sangareddi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki MX3 STD ₹ 95,000