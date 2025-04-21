Ninja 500PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Front Right Side View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

KAWASAKI Ninja 500

Launch Date: 21 Apr 2025

4.0
3 Reviews
₹5.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Ninja 500 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 500.0 cc

Ninja 500: 451.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 23.21 kmpl

Ninja 500: 26.31 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 54.16 ps

Ninja 500: 45.41 ps

Speed

Category Average: 185.0 kmph

Ninja 500: 190.0 kmph

View all Ninja 500 Specs and Features

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Latest Update

Latest News:

Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to ₹45,000
Kawasaki MY2025 range gets new pricing. Here's which models have been updated

Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 was launched in India and has been on sale since January 2025 as one of the recent additions to the middleweight motorcycle segment. Showcased at the EICMA 2023, the Ninja 500 aims to replace the popular Ninja 400. Featuring modern updates and the latest technology, this motorcycle offers various qualities that appeal to enthusiasts. The availability will include multiple trim options, catering to diverse preferences in the market.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price:

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for one available variant. As of now, there are no additional price details available regarding a potential special edition or other variants that may be introduced later.

When was the Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched?

Kawasaki Ninja 500
CFMoto 650GT
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Break View
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Variants
Kawasaki Ninja 500 price starts at ₹ 5.29 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ninja 500 STD₹5.29 Lakhs*
451 cc
190 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Images

9 images
View All Ninja 500 Images

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications and Features

Max Power45.41 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque42.6 Nm
Mileage26.31 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine451 cc
Max Speed190 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ninja 500 specs and features

Kawasaki Ninja 500 comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 500
CFMoto 650GT
CFMoto 650NK
Benelli 502 C
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹5.59 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
₹5.25 Lakhs*
Power
45.41 PS
Power
62.54 PS
Power
61.18 PS
Power
46 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
58.5 Nm
Torque
56 NM
Torque
46 Nm
Engine
451 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Engine
500 cc
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Length
1995 mm
Length
2100 mm
Length
2114 mm
Length
2240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Currently viewingNinja 500 vs 650GTNinja 500 vs 650NKNinja 500 vs 502 C
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Extreme Automobiles
B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
+91 - 8448989645
Aurum Automobiles
D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
+91 - 7065334334
See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 500 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
451 cc | 45.41 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹ 5.29 Lakhs*
STD
451 cc | 45.41 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹5.29 Lakhs*
EMI ₹9304.67/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Kawasaki Ninja 500 User Reviews & Ratings

4
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
My Riding Experience Unveiled.
model reflects Kawasaki?s unique approach, blending performance with iconic style. Racing performance is so good. By: Akash kakade (Nov 14, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect riding sport bike with best price
It's an wonderful bike and one thing that Kawasaki team as lunched the 500 cc with special performance where for ninja 400cc price 5.24lkh with twin cylinderBy: Srinivasa (Apr 3, 2024)
Read Full Review
My favourite bike
This bike is really good,and bike look is most beautiful,i am ride this bike after 2 manth, really bike speed is so crazyBy: Diganta (Mar 22, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

