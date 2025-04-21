The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for one available variant. As of now, there are no additional price details available regarding a potential special edition or other variants that may be introduced later.

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 was launched in India and has been on sale since January 2025 as one of the recent additions to the middleweight motorcycle segment. Showcased at the EICMA 2023, the Ninja 500 aims to replace the popular Ninja 400. Featuring modern updates and the latest technology, this motorcycle offers various qualities that appeal to enthusiasts. The availability will include multiple trim options, catering to diverse preferences in the market.

Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 was launched in India and has been on sale since January 2025 as one of the recent additions to the middleweight motorcycle segment. Showcased at the EICMA 2023, the Ninja 500 aims to replace the popular Ninja 400. Featuring modern updates and the latest technology, this motorcycle offers various qualities that appeal to enthusiasts. The availability will include multiple trim options, catering to diverse preferences in the market.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price:

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for one available variant. As of now, there are no additional price details available regarding a potential special edition or other variants that may be introduced later.

When was the Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched?

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 was launched in India in January 2025. This motorcycle was globally revealed at EICMA 2023, where it garnered significant attention for its impressive specifications and features. The Ninja 500 aims to capture the interest of riders looking for a balance of performance and practicality in the sports bike segment.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja 500 are available?

Currently, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 will be available in one fully loaded variant, which comes priced at ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The middleweight bike is limited to one colour scheme, called Metallic Carbon Grey.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes equipped with several noteworthy features aimed at enhancing the riding experience. It includes an LCD digital instrument console that supports smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access notifications and riding logs conveniently. Key features of the Ninja 500 also involve the Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) for keyless ignition, as well as a USB Type-C charging port, which adds practicality for modern riders. Additional offerings may include a TFT display in the SE variant, which provides updated visuals and connectivity options with the Kawasaki Rideology app. The motorcycle is built on a robust trellis frame with telescopic forks and a monoshock rear, providing a stable ride across various conditions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Powering the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the previously used 399 cc motor found in its predecessor. This engine configuration provides a maximum power output of 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm, delivering adequate performance for riders seeking a spirited riding experience. It generates a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, ensuring strong acceleration and responsive handling. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch, enhancing shifting smoothness and overall ride control. The Ninja 500 also boasts a dual-channel anti-lock braking system, promising improved safety while navigating challenging terrain.

What is the Kawasaki Ninja 500's mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is 26.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 features a ground clearance of 145 mm, a kerb weight of 171 kg, and a seat height of 785 mm.

What does the Kawasaki Ninja 500 rival in its segment?

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 will face competition from well-established models in the middleweight motorcycle segment. Key rivals include the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, and KTM RC 390, among others.