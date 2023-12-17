Jitendra JMT 1000 3K on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.32 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT 1000 3K on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.32 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT 1000 3K dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jitendra JMT 1000 3K is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Jitendra JMT 1000 3K STD ₹ 1.32 Lakhs