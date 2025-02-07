HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jawa 42
View all Images

JAWA 42

Launched in Aug 2024

4.1
35 Reviews
₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
42 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

42: 294.72 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 35.56 kmpl

42: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.49 ps

42: 27.32 ps

Speed

Category Average: 128.0 kmph

42: 132.0 kmph

View all 42 Specs and Features

About Jawa 42

Latest Update

  Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
  Hyundai India's record ₹27,870 crore IPO subscribed 42% on second day

    Jawa 42 Price:

    Jawa 42 is priced between Rs. 1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    VS
    Jawa 42
    Jawa 350
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Suspension View
    Engine View
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear Right View
    Rear View
    Front Right View
    Left View
    Right View
    Jawa 42 Variants
    Jawa 42 price starts at ₹ 1.73 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    18 Variants Available
    Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.73 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Single Channel
    Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.75 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Single Channel
    Voyager Red Single channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.75 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Single Channel
    Odyssey Black Single channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.75 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Single Channel
    Vega White Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.83 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Asteroid Grey Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.85 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Odyssey Black Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.85 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Voyager Red Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels₹1.85 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Sirius White Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels₹1.89 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels₹1.95 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Nebula Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels₹1.95 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Infinity Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Starship Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Orion Red Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Cosmic Carbon Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    All Star Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone₹1.98 Lakhs*
    294.72 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Jawa 42 Images

    20 images
    View All 42 Images

    Jawa 42 Colours

    Jawa 42 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

    Orion red matte
    Infinity black matte dt
    Starship blue dt
    Celestial copper matte dt
    Cosmic rock dt
    Cosmic carbon
    All star black matte
    Vega white

    Jawa 42 Specifications and Features

    Max Power27.32 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine294.72 cc
    Max Speed132 kmph
    View all 42 specs and features

    Jawa 42 comparison with similar bikes

    Jawa 42
    Jawa 350
    Jawa Perak
    Jawa 42 FJ
    QJ Motor SRC 500
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Honda CB350
    Honda Hness CB350
    Hero Mavrick 440
    ₹1.73 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.13 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    35 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    26 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    7 Reviews
    Power
    27.32 PS
    Power
    22.5 PS
    Power
    39. 9 PS
    Power
    29.1 PS
    Power
    25.85 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.21 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    27.36 PS
    Torque
    26.84 Nm
    Torque
    28.2 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    29.62 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    29.4 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Engine
    294.72 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    480 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    440 cc
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2170 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    2145 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2163 mm
    Length
    2100 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Cruiser
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Jawa Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    NASTROJ INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
    C-10/33, Old No. C-105 Main 100 Futa Road Kabir Nagar,Shahdara East, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9205539413
    ASCO MOTORS
    Plot 80, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9582184488
    ASHVAR MOTORS PRIVATE LTD
    A-9 Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110009
    +91 - 8287940914
    Asco Motors
    80, Fie, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9582184488
    Khandelwal Motorcraft
    4A/3 Near Hdfc Bank Tilak Nagar, Delhi 110018
    +91 - 8506096851
    NASTROJ INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
    Property No 383/10B East Azad Nagar, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 7303198476
    See All Jawa Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Jawa Bikes

    View all Jawa Bikes

    Jawa 42 EMI

    Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹ 1.73 Lakhs*
    Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.73 Lakhs*
    Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.75 Lakhs*
    Voyager Red Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.75 Lakhs*
    Odyssey Black Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.75 Lakhs*
    Vega White Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.83 Lakhs*
    Asteroid Grey Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Odyssey Black Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Voyager Red Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    Sirius White Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.89 Lakhs*
    Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.95 Lakhs*
    Nebula Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.95 Lakhs*
    Infinity Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Starship Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Orion Red Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Cosmic Carbon Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    All Star Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
    294.72 cc | 27.32 PS
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3191.53/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
    Jawa 42 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.06
    35 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    33
    5 rating
    2
    A Joy to Ride
    I am totally loving the Jawa 42. The riding experience is so comfortable, and the bike’s power is spot on. Perfect for long trips as well as city rides.By: Shalini Kumari (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Pure Class
    The Jawa 42 is pure class. The design is so retro and stylish, and the ride is smooth. The engine sound is also amazing, really makes me feel like a biker legend.By: J.P Thakur (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Just Okay on Highways
    It’s just okay on highways. The Jawa 42 feels stable, but I find it doesn’t handle fast speeds as well as I expected. It’s better suited for city rides in my opinion.By: Aryan (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Average Customer Service
    Customer service could be better. I faced some issues with my bike, and it took a while to get help. The Jawa 42 is nice, but the service experience left a little to be desired!By: Anjali Sharma (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Needs More Power
    I feel like it needs a bit more power for highway rides. It’s fine for city use, but when I hit the open road, I find myself wanting a bit more oomph from my Jawa 42. It’s decent but not mind-blowing!By: P.K Nayak (Jan 25, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Lacks Storage
    The bike could use a bit more storage space. I wish there were options for attaching luggage or bags. For short rides, the Jawa 42 is great, but I feel a bit limited when it comes to carrying stuff!By: Neil Kumar (Jan 25, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish And Reliable Ride
    Jawa 42 stands out with its unique design and dependable performance, offering a blend of style and comfort.By: Ishaan Oberoi (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Retro Charm And Power
    The Jawa 42 blends classic retro styling with a robust engine, delivering a smooth and powerful ride.By: Aarav Shekhawat (Jan 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Powerful and Reliable
    With a robust engine and dependable build, the Jawa 42 provides excellent performance and a comfortable riding experience.By: Jatinder Bajwa (Jan 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Classic Yet Modern
    The Jawa 42 blends classic retro charm with modern engineering, offering a smooth ride and a unique style that turns heads.By: Sukhwinder Cheema (Jan 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Jawa 42 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    3.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turner. Brings a brand of exclusivity to the garage. Engine offers decent performance for the setup

    Cons

    Not the most practical motorcycle for daily-to-day riding. Stiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for some. The low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

    Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobbers in India were on sale by Harley Davidson and Triumph.

    Then the Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand in the Indian market. Their flagship motorcycle is the Perak which became the most affordable bobber, the manufacturer did face some issues in dealing with production constraints but eventually, everything was sorted out. The Perak belonged to Jawa's Factory Custom Range and now, there is a new motorcycle that joins the same range. It is called the 42 Bobber, and as the name amply makes it clear, it is also a bobber. In fact, the 42 Bobber has become the most affordable bobber in the Indian market. So, how is it and should you consider it? Read on to know more about the Jawa 42 Bobber.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Cruiser Bikes
    Cruiser Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
