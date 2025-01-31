Pulsar N150PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsOffersDealersEMINews
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar N150

Launched in Sept 2023

4.5
2 Reviews
₹1.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N150 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 155.0 cc

Pulsar N150: 149.68 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 47.81 kmpl

Pulsar N150: 48.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 14.46 ps

Pulsar N150: 14.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 114.0 kmph

Pulsar N150: 90.0 kmph

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Latest Update

Latest News:

Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
Bajaj Pulsar N150 sporty commuter launched: Key highlights

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price:

Bajaj Pulsar N150 is priced at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Bajaj Pulsar N150?

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Bajaj Pulsar N150 colour options?

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Variants
Bajaj Pulsar N150 price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Pulsar N150 STD₹1.25 Lakhs*
149.68 cc
90 Kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Expert Review

Last year, Bajaj launched a new generation of Pulsars in the Indian market. It started with the N250 and the F250. This year, the manufacturer launched the N160 and the next motorcycle that they will launch is the N150 which will be an entry-level motorcycle for the new generation of Pulsars. Here are the things that you can expect from the upcoming Pulsar N150.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Images

18 images
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar N150 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Ebony black
Pearl metallic white

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Specifications and Features

Max Power14.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.5 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage48.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine149.68 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Bajaj Pulsar N150 comparison with similar bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS FI V4
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Yamaha FZ-X
Suzuki Gixxer
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.47 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.37 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.42 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
4 Reviews
Power
14.5 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
18.55 Nm
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
150 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
220 cc
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2000 mm
Length
2025 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
-
Length
2020 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
2035 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingPulsar N150 vs Pulsar P150Pulsar N150 vs FZ-S Fi HybridPulsar N150 vs Gixxer SFPulsar N150 vs FZS-FI V3Pulsar N150 vs FZS FI V4Pulsar N150 vs Pulsar N160Pulsar N150 vs FZ-XPulsar N150 vs GixxerPulsar N150 vs Xtreme 160R 4VPulsar N150 vs Pulsar 220 F
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar N 150 and Get Cashback up ...
Applicable on pulsar-n150std variant
Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
+91 - 8851652946
JSB Autocars Private Limited
A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
Baggalink Bajaj
Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
+91 - 9910399139
DEWAN BAJAJ
138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
+91 - 9810866845
Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N150 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
149.68 cc | 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*
STD
149.68 cc | 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹1.25 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2214.57/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Bajaj Pulsar N150 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Family-Friendly Comfort
It is comfortable for family because of simple seating Pulsar N150 is the best I like simple seating for family.By: nikhil Vilas Chopade (Jan 31, 2025)
Perfect for all people
This bike stands out as one of the best in its segment, offering a perfect blend of features and aesthetics. It also boasts a sporty look. . By: Ketan (Jul 18, 2024)
