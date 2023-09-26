In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS