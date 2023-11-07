In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less