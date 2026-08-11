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DISCONTINUED

AVAN MOTORS Avan Trend E

₹56,900 - 81,269*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Avan Motors Avan Trend E is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Avan Motors Avan Trend E Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    45 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    110 km
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.152 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.8 kW
View All Avan Trend E SpecsView specs icon

Avan Motors Avan Trend E Variants

Avan Motors Avan Trend E price starts at ₹ 56,900 and goes up to ₹ 81,269 (Ex-showroom). Avan Motors Avan Trend E comes in 2 variants. Avan Motors Avan Trend E's top variant is Trend E Double Battery.
2 Variants Available
Avan Trend E Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
45 Kmph
110 km/charge
Avan Trend E Trend E Double Battery
₹81,269*
45 Kmph
110 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Avan Motors Avan Trend E comparison with similar Bikes

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Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E image
Rs. 56,900Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy110 km-800 W
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Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
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Avan Motors Avan Trend E Images

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News

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Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
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Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Avan Motors Avan Trend E Specifications and Features

Max Power800 W
Battery Capacity1.152 kwh
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque16 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range110.0
Max Speed45 kmph
View all Avan Trend E specs and features

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