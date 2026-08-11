Avan Motors Avan Trend E Key Specs
- Speed45 kmph
- Range110 km
- Battery Capacity1.152 kWh
- Motor Power0.8 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Avan Motors Avan Trend E
|Rs. 56,900Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|110 km
|-
|800 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
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|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Avan Trend EVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Avan Trend EVSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Avan Trend EVSETrance Neo
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Avan Trend EVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Avan Trend EVSQC1
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|Avan Trend EVSS1 Z
|Max Power
|800 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.152 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|16 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|110.0
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
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