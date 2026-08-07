In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0.
Reo Li Plus vs Avan Trend E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Avan trend e
|Brand
|Ampere
|Avan Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 56,900
|Range
|70 km/charge
|110.0
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-