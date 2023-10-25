Magnus EXPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Ampere Magnus EX Front Left View
View all Images

AMPERE Magnus EX

Launched in Oct 2021

₹74,999**Ex-showroom price
Magnus EX Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 34.1 kmph

Magnus EX: 50.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 83.6 km

Magnus EX: 121.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.53 hrs

Magnus EX: 6.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.95 kwh

Magnus EX: 2.29 kwh

About Ampere Magnus EX

Ampere Magnus EX Variants
Ampere Magnus EX price starts at ₹ 74,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹74,999*
50 kmph
121 km
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 2.29 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ampere Magnus EX Images

14 images
Ampere Magnus EX Colours

Ampere Magnus EX is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Metallic red
Ocean blue
Galactic grey
Glacial white
Graphite black

Ampere Magnus EX Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.29 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range121 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6-7 Hours
Ampere Magnus EX comparison with similar bikes

Ampere Magnus EX
Evolet Derby
Tunwal Lithino Li
Okaya EV Freedum
Komaki X2 Vogue
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Odysse Electric Racer
₹74,999*
₹74,999*
₹74,990*
₹74,900*
₹62,311*
₹74,500*
₹70,000*
₹75,499*
₹74,000*
₹76,000*
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Range
121 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
75 Km
Range
85-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85 km
Range
70 km
Motor Power
2100 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1200 W
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
81 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ampere Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Jai Shree Shyam Automobiles, Najafgarh
Plot No.-2 Kh.No.10/1. Ground Floor, Delhi 110043
+91 - 9650362176
Singhsons Lohia, Pitampura
20-A, Near Shiva Market,Delhi 110034
+91 - 8368058413
Popular Ampere Bikes

Ampere Magnus EX EMI

