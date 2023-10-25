Launched in Oct 2021
Category Average: 34.1 kmph
Magnus EX: 50.0 kmph
Category Average: 83.6 km
Magnus EX: 121.0 km
Category Average: 4.53 hrs
Magnus EX: 6.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.95 kwh
Magnus EX: 2.29 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|2.29 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|121 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
Ampere Magnus EX
₹74,999*
₹74,999*
₹74,990*
₹74,900*
₹62,311*
₹74,500*
₹70,000*
₹75,499*
₹74,000*
₹76,000*
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Range
121 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
75 Km
Range
85-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85 km
Range
70 km
Motor Power
2100 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1200 W
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
81 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
