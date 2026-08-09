In 2026 Komaki X2 Vogue or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
X2 Vogue vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X2 vogue
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Komaki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|65-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.11 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-