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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Honda Hness CB350 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc312 cc
Power21.07 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Foot Rest View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Engine
Model Name
Front Brake View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm180 mm
Length
2163 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg174 kg
Height
1107 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph-
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm80 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleTrellis frame, split chassis
Front Suspension
TelescopicInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageSmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4352,49,990
RTO
15,39419,999
Insurance
11,92611,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7236,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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