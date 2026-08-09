In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS