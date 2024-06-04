RYD Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Scooty pep plus Brand GT Force TVS Price ₹ 65,555 ₹ 65,514 Range 95 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -