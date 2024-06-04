HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRYD Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus

GT Force RYD Plus vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 GT Force RYD Plus or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
RYD Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ryd plus Scooty pep plus
BrandGT ForceTVS
Price₹ 65,555₹ 65,514
Range95 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Ground Clearance
180 mm135 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg93 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 years or 60,000 kilometers-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,55576,694
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55565,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
05,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4091,648

Scooty Pep Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Scooty Zest

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
    Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
    17 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     