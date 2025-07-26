In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Karbon vs NTORQ 125 Comparison