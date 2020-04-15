Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|48 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹74,000
|₹91,752
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,000
|₹78,920
|RTO
|₹0
|₹6,814
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,018
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,590
|₹1,972