Yamaha Crosser 150 vs Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Specs compared

The new Yamaha Crosser carries forward its tall stance with minimalistic body panels.
1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 03:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Crosser 150 by Yamaha is a rival to the entry-level dual-sport motorcycles including the Hero XPulse 200 4V.

  • Yamaha Crosser 150 isn't available for purchase in the Indian market yet. 

Only recently Yamaha has launched its new Crosser 150 dirt bike in the Brazilian market which is a rival to the entry-level dual-sport motorcycles including the Hero XPulse 200 4V. The latter is one of the most popular adventure bikes in the Indian market. Here is how both the models compare against each other on paper. 

While the Hero XPulse 200 4V gets a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that is responsible for delivering 18.8bhp of power and 17.35Nm, the Crosser gets a slightly smaller 149cc, air-cooled engine which pushes out 12.2bhp and 12.74Nm. The transmission on both motorcycles is a five-speed unit. While the Yamaha Crosser can run on both petrol as well as ethanol fuel, the Hero XPulse can only run on petrol.

(Also Read: Yamaha Motor set to unveil new electric scooters for Asia, Europe next year)

In terms of equipment, the XPulse 200 rides on a larger 21-18-inch spoke wheel combination, on the other hand, the Crosser gets 19-17-inch wheel combo. Hero also gets slightly bigger brakes, while the suspension kit on both the models remains similar - telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear.

Hero XPulse also excels in technology as it gets a more advanced fully-digital unit that supports Bluetooth connectivity. On the other hand, the Yamaha Crosser only comes with a basic semi-digital console. 

(Also Read: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 road test review: Ultra cool, but costly sports bike)

As far as pricing goes, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V costs 1.28 lakh in India, whereas the Crosser isn't yet available for purchase in the country. The latter has been priced at R$ 15,590 (roughly 2.09 lakh) and R$ 15,790 (roughly 2.12 lakh). 

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 03:08 PM IST

