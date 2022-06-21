HT Auto
Yamaha Aerox 155-based NMax 155 breaks cover, could be a perfect fit for India

Yamaha NMax 155 is 4 kg heavier than the Aerox 155, while the ground clearance of this model is shorter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 04:32 PM
Yamaha NMax 155 is more focused on the maxi-scooter design compared to the Aerox 155.
Yamaha has unveiled its NMax 155 premium scooter in the Chinese market, which is based on the India-spec Aerox 155. While Yamaha Motor India has tasted success with the Aerox 155 in the country, it could think about bringing the NMax 155 here, which will boost its strength in the 150cc premium scooter segment that is experiencing surging demand from buyers.

Yamaha NMax 155 is more focused on the maxi-scooter design compared to the Aerox 155. bringing it here could give the Japanese two-wheeler giant an opportunity to tap a segment that is majorly unexplored in the country.

Speaking about the Yamaha NMax 155, it comes with a muscular stance that gives it a strong road presence. The scooter gets a large fairing in the front with twin LED headlamps and an integrated windshield. The turn indicators come as conventional halogen units instead of LED. The scooter also sports a stepped seat offering a more relaxed riding stance. At the back, it gets an LED taillight.

The features onboard this scooter include a fully digital instrument cluster compatible with the Yamaha MyRide app. Also, it gets Bluetooth connectivity and other features such as email, call and text alerts as well as smartphone battery level also.

On the powertrain front, the Yamaha NMax 155 gets energy from the same 155 cc single-cylinder engine that works in the R15 V4. 0. This engine is good to churn out 15 bhp of peak power output and 13.9 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it comes with an idle start/stop function as well.

Weighing 131 kg, Yamaha NMax 155 is 4 kg heavier than the Aerox 155. It comes with a 7.1-litre fuel tank. This means, the NMax carries a larger fuel tank compared to Aerox, which gets a 5.5-litre tank. For suspension duty, it gets a telescopic fork, but the rear gets a new preload-adjustable gas-charged monoshock. Braking energy comes from a 230 mm disc at the front as well as the back, paired with dual-channel ABS.

The NMax is lower sitting with a 125 mm ground clearance, as compared to 145 mm of Aerox. Also, the scooter runs on smaller 13-inch wheels, compared to the 14-inch of Aerox.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 04:29 PM IST
