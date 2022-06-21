HT Auto
After rolling out MoveOS 2 OTA update, Ola Electric starts working on MoveOS 3

Ola Electric will improve regen on its vehicles with the MoveOS 3 update. More details on the update will be provided on August 15.
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 09:37 AM
Ola Electric recently rolled out the MoveOS 2 over-the-air (OTA) update for its more than 50,000 S1 Pro customers across the country. Now, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer is starting to work on the next generation MoveOS 3 OTA update for its electric scooters. The company will focus more on improving the regen on its vehicles in the next update, along with other features.

The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share that the company is also ramping up the MoveOS 2 rollout and that it will be available for everyone in the next few days. He added, “Starting to work on MoveOS 3. Will share more on 15th Aug. In addition to features, we will focus on regen and make it significantly better in MoveOS 3."

(Also read | Ola Electric CEO reveals why he is against hydrogen cars)

Aggarwal also invited suggestions from his followers on Twitter on what features would they like to get with the MoveOS 3 update. “What features do you want to see?" he wrote.

The current MoveOS 2 update offers owners an access to their EVs from a distance through the Ola Electric Companion app, helping them lock, unlock and open the boot of their scooters with the touch of a button. Customers will also be able to access vehicle metrics such as range across modes, charge status, and the odometer reading, among others.

The MoveOS2 OTA software update will also provide better navigation support to users who will be able to enable turn-by-turn navigation support and get a live route map on the HMI of the electric vehicle, helping riders reach their destination faster.

In a separate development, Ola Electric showed a teaser of its upcoming electric four-wheeler during the Ola customer day at the Ola Futurefactory which was attended by its 50,000 customers. The vehicle which is still under development will likely see a launch in 2023.

