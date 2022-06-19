Ola Electric launches MoveOS 2 OTA update for more than 50,000 customers

With this latest MoveOS 2 software, owners of the Ola S1 Pro will be able to access their EVs from distance through the Ola Electric Companion app.

Ola Electric has launched a new over-the-air MoveOS 2 for Ola S1 Pro electric scooter for more than 50,000 customers across the country. The EV maker informed with this new updated OTA, Ola S1 Pro will give users more accessibility and greater enhancement. The new update will also fix the earlier bug found in some cases such as range drop, battery discharge and other minor issues.

With this latest MoveOS 2 software, owners of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter will be able to access their EVs from distance through the Ola Electric Companion app. One will be able to lock, unlock and open the boot of the electric scooter with a touch of a button. Ola Electric shared that customers will also be able to access vehicle metrics such as range across modes, charge status, and the odometer reading among others.

The latest software update will bring in a feature called Music Playback through which users of the electric scooter will be able to pair their smartphones with the EV via Bluetooth and enjoy music. A new cruise control feature also gets introduced with this where the users of the Ola S1 Pro will be able to maintain a steady speed anywhere between 20 kmph to 80 kmph on traffic-free roads. The EV maker added that the driver can activate this feature in any mode except the Eco mode to get a better riding experience.

The new OTA software will provide better navigation support as users will be able to enable turn-by-turn navigation support and get a live route map on the HMI of the electric vehicle. This will help the riders to reach their destination faster, stated Ola Electric. The company also informed that this feature might need a hardware upgrade to fix the antenna for an enhanced navigation experience and thus requested customers who might need this to drop a voluntary upgrade request.

