HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric To Invite Over 50,000 S1 Customers To Futurefactory

Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory

Ola Electric has announced to launch the MoveOS 2 on June 19 at the same event.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 12:12 PM
Ola Futurefactory to host the launch of Move OS 2 and customer celebrations on June 19.
Ola Futurefactory to host the launch of Move OS 2 and customer celebrations on June 19.
Ola Futurefactory to host the launch of Move OS 2 and customer celebrations on June 19.
Ola Futurefactory to host the launch of Move OS 2 and customer celebrations on June 19.

Ola Electric is throwing the doors to its factory open to all customers who have bought the S1 electric scooter. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said that the guest list could exceed 50,000. He also said in his tweet that the ride-hailing startup turned EV manufacturer has planned to invite its S1 customers to offer a factory tour at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu on June 19, adding that Ola Electric will have customer celebrations and launch the MoveOS 2 on that day.

(Also Read: Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture)

This comes as an interesting announcement from Ola Electric CEO - known for his rather unconventional ways - as no other auto manufacturer has invited such a large number of customers to their respective production facilities for a factory tour.

Ola Electric has hit headlines repeatedly over the past several months with a fair share of positive as well as negative opinions about it and its product. The EV maker had launched the S1 Pro electric scooter in 2021 and follows a direct-to-home sales approach with no dealership network. While many have complimented the ability of the company to deliver the S1 Pro to even remote locations of the country, others continue to complain of very long wait times despite being in metropolitan cities.

The S1 Pro model itself has been one of the most talked-about electric scooters with the claim of a solid real-world range of over 130 kms, quick acceleration and a long list of features. But there have also been complaints of shoddy finish on some units, mechanical faults and even an instance of an S1 Pro catching fire.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799 - 1.07 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Ola Electric did issue a recall order recently which covered around 1,100 units but it also continues to underline that it strictly adheres to quality-control measures and that it is ramping up production to further cut wait times for those who buy units through the digital channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
The next generation of lunar rovers could be unlike any ever seen by the moon as GM and Lockheed Martin team up to help astronauts.
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in both US and Canada.
In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition brings a classy vibe
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study
Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study
Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory
Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory
Audi A8 L to launch on July 12 with eye on glory in flagship sedan fight
Audi A8 L to launch on July 12 with eye on glory in flagship sedan fight
Over 400 vehicles torched as fire breaks out in Karachi's impoundment lot
Over 400 vehicles torched as fire breaks out in Karachi's impoundment lot
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city