Vespa and Aprilia scooters are currently selling at a direct cash discount of ₹15,000 in India, but there's a catch.

The discounted units are from the previously unsold BS 4 inventory and are already registered under the company/dealer name. So technically, you would be the second customer of the scooter, dealer sources have informed HT Auto. Nonetheless, the scooters are claimed to be brand new with zero kms rating on the odometer.

Apart from the cash discount, the company is also providing several other offers such as 100% finance option, 5-year free warranty, road side assistance services to encourage sales. What's to be noted is that the offer is valid on all Vespa and Aprilia scooters, but the availability is subject to the dealer stock.

The company has also announced the pricing of the Vespa Notte 125 BS 6 which is available at ₹93,035 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It employs a 125 cc BS 6 compliant FI Engine which delivers 7.30 kW (9.92 PS) of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This unit gets 3 Valve, Aluminium Cylinder Head, MAP Sensing, Variable Spark Timing Management and 3 catalytic convertors.

Piaggio India recently announced that its Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in Karnataka have resumed operations. The dealerships in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Mangalore, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga and Udupi are all functional now. The company has also resumed manufacturing services at its Baramati plant.

"We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction," Piaggio India Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said.