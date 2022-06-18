HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Upcoming Special Edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 Could Be Called ‘eclipse Edition’

Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition is likely to be launched in India later this month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2022, 01:48 PM
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition will be launched in India soon. 
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition will be launched in India soon. 
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition will be launched in India soon. 
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition will be launched in India soon. 

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of new models in the country. While there are rumours of the new Pulsar N160 motorcycle, the company has also recently teased a new special edition bike based on the Pulsar N250. While the official name of the upcoming Bajaj bike is yet to be confirmed, it is said to be the Pulsar N250 Eclipse Edition. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto inaugurates new Akrudi EV plant to boost Chetak's production)

Apart from teasing the motorcycle on social media, Bajaj Auto has remained tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming model. Going by the available image, the special edition model will come based on the Pulsar N250 and will remain mechanically unchanged. However, it could be differentiated from the donor model solely on aesthetics. And come with all blacked-out body components like the engine covers, exhaust system and wheels.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 180 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 180
178.6 cc
₹1.07 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹1.76 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-x
149 cc
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹68,077 - 90,989 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Apart from the changes to the exterior colour scheme, the rest of the details on the bike are expected to remain the same. It could source power from the existing oil-cooled 249.07 cc engine delivering 24.5 PS of maximum power, backed up with 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission is also likely to remain the same five-speed gearbox. Some of the key features on the bike could include Assist and Slipper clutch, gear indicator, USB mobile charging port etc.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto makes KTM, Husqvarna bikes expensive in India. Check full list here)

In terms of pricing, it could cost upwards of the standard Pulsar N250 and the company might also make it available in limited numbers to maintain exclusivity. Expect more details on the bike to roll out later this month. 

 

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar N250 Pulsar Eclipse edition
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22
BMW M2 confirmed for official debut in October
BMW M2 confirmed for official debut in October

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city