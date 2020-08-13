Following the new trend of home servicing in the view of current coronavirus crisis, TVS Motor Company has recently introduced its doorstep two-wheeler servicing program which is called 'Expert On Wheels'.

The Hosur based automaker aims to provide this doorstep servicing program through out the country and currently this service is being offered at 300 company dealerships.

In order to maintain safety and well being of the customer and its employees, the company says that all the service personnel will be kitted up with PPE suits and will also get thermally scanned. Digital payments are encouraged in a bid to keep the physical contact to a minimum. For booking of the service appointments at home, interested customers can call up their nearest TVS service touch points.

For the record, TVS isn't the only one to offer such a doorstep service as other bike makers such as Suzuki and Royal Enfield have also introduced the same service in the recent past.

TVS Motor Company registered a total sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 as against 279,465 units sold in July 2019. This is a direct drop of 9.56% on YoY basis. The company has also reported a net loss of ₹139.1 crores in Q1 FY 2020-21. (More details here)

In a bid to continue the cash flow during these trying times, the company has recently also hiked pricing of some of its products such as Radeon BS 6, RTR 180 and RTR 160.