2020 TVS Zest 110 BS 6 launched in India. Here's how much it costs

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched the BS 6-compliant Zest 110 in India at ₹58,460 (ex-showroom Chennai). It is going to be available in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte Series.

The new Zest 110 has gained a BS 6-complaint 110 cc engine that's known to develop 5.75 kW of maximum power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine has now been given ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology which has helped it achieve the latest emission standard. This technology is also expected to make it a smoother machine to ride, alongside improving the overall driveability and fuel economy.

The scooter is offered with best-in-class under-seat storage of 19 litres, tubeless tyres, LED Tail Lamps, Daytime Running Lamp (DRL), and Twilight lamps. It comes suspended on telescopic front forks and hydraulic rear mono-shock. The Zest 110's colour palette includes six choices – Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turquoise Blue.

Its anchoring duties are performed by a 110 mm front drum brake and 130 mm drum brake at the rear. It misses out on disc brakes, even as an option.

