To ensure that customers do not have to forego service checks of their motorcycles in Covid-19 times, Royal Enfield on Tuesday announced the launch of 800 bikes dedicated to provide at-home checks, repairs and address maintenance needs that promise to not only ensure safety in current times but significantly increase the convenience of patrons.

Called 'Service on Wheels', the program will see the deployment of these special service bikes to fulfill the needs of Royal Enfield customers. These service bikes are equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake up to 80% of all typical service and repair requirements. Scheduled maintenance, repairs, testing critical components, replacing parts, electrical diagnosis and more can be undertaken at the preferred location of the customers with trained technicians handling all requests.

The service bikes from Royal Enfield are specially equipped to transport tools and other materials that may be required during service and repairs.

Royal Enfield says that the program will ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers and that most of what a motorcycle would require during repairs or service will be addressed without the product being brought in at its workshops. "The launch of Service on Wheels today endeavours to enhance the service experience for the customer in a way that is hassle-free and convenient without compromising on service quality," said Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield."

Royal Enfield's Service on Wheels hopes to add to the convenience of owning an RE bike.

Royal Enfield has a massive fan following and a sizable customer base in India and offers a wide range of products in the country. Much like other OEMs, it is exploring newer ways of sales and post-sales facilities to woo new buyers and support existing customers with.