Royal Enfield records 35% decline in June sales

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield has reported a 35 per cent decline in total sales at 38,065 units in June.

The company had registered total sales of 58,339 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a late night statement on Wednesday.

Domestic sales in June were at 36,510 units as against 55,082 units in the year-ago month, down 34 per cent, it added.

Exports last month were at 1,555 units as compared with 3,257 units in June 2019, a decline of 52 per cent, it said.

