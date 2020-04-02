TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS 6 launched, price details inside

TVS Motor Company has introduced the BS 6 avatar of the Scooty Pep Plus in the Indian market. The newly updated model has been given a starting price tag of ₹51,754*. It is now costlier by ₹6,700 than the previous BS 4 version.

The standard variant of the new TVS Pep Plus BS 6 is offered in four colour choices - Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue.

The next in the list is the 'Babelicious' variant which has been given a price tag of ₹52,954*. It has turned costlier by ₹6,4000 and is available in Princess Pink colour option.

There is also a Matte Edition Scooty Pep Plus which retails at the same price tag as the 'Princess Pink' option and is available in two colors - Aqua Matte and Coral Matte.

All the variants are same in terms of mechanicals and equipment list, the only difference is in terms of cosmetics (paint options).

As far as mechanicals are concerned, the scooter now runs on a BS 6 compliant 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke air-cooled engine which churns out 5 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes linked to a CVT gearbox with torque sensor.

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus is one of the oldest entry-level scooter present in the Indian market. The company recenty celebrated its 25th anniversary in India.








