TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts

TVS Ronin draws power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine, which enables it to run at 120 kmph speed.

TVS MotorCompany recently launched its latest motorcycle TVS Ronin, which comes as an urban cruiser with a unique design and a host of features that are segment-first. Priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹168,750 (ex-showroom), the motorcycle comes as a potential challenger to the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda H'Ness 350.

Here are five key facts about the motorcycle.

LED lighting package

TVS Ronin comes with a complete LED lighting package. The headlamp gets a retro-themed circular appearance blended with vertically stacked LED setups with a T shape at the centre. The LED turn indicators and a sleek LED bar neatly tucked at the edge of the seat as a taillight enhance the motorcycle's visual appeal further.

Powerful 225.9cc engine

TVS Ronin draws power from a 225.9cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.01 kW peak power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque at 3,750 rpm. TVS claims that this engine promises refined performance and comes with a unique tonal character. It comes with a silent start system ISG. The Ronin is also claimed as capable of running at a top speed of 120 kmph.

Rivals

TVS Ronin being positioned in the 250cc segment will challenge the likes of cruisers such as the Classic 350 and the upcoming Hunter 350 by Royal Enfield.

Intelligent electronic architecture

TVS Ronin comes equipped with an intelligent electronic architecture that is claimed as a controlling platform of the engine management system, ABS and a host of other functionalities.

Connectivity

TVS Ronin comes with a host of connectivity features. One of them is the voice assistant, which is claimed to be the first in the two-wheeler industry. It gets a TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth feature as well, enhancing its premiumness.

