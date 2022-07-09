HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ronin Urban Cruiser Is Here: Top 5 Facts

TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts

TVS Ronin draws power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine, which enables it to run at 120 kmph speed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2022, 02:43 PM
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.

TVS MotorCompany recently launched its latest motorcycle TVS Ronin, which comes as an urban cruiser with a unique design and a host of features that are segment-first. Priced between 1.49 lakh and 168,750 (ex-showroom), the motorcycle comes as a potential challenger to the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda H'Ness 350.

(Also Read: TVS Ronin urban scrambler breaks cover, promises segment-first features)

Here are five key facts about the motorcycle.

LED lighting package

TVS Ronin comes with a complete LED lighting package. The headlamp gets a retro-themed circular appearance blended with vertically stacked LED setups with a T shape at the centre. The LED turn indicators and a sleek LED bar neatly tucked at the edge of the seat as a taillight enhance the motorcycle's visual appeal further.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹39,990 - 54,009 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Duke
248.8 cc
₹2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etron Plus (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etron Plus
₹39,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Detel Ev Easy Plus (HT Auto photo)
Detel Ev Easy Plus
₹39,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Powerful 225.9cc engine

TVS Ronin draws power from a 225.9cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.01 kW peak power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque at 3,750 rpm. TVS claims that this engine promises refined performance and comes with a unique tonal character. It comes with a silent start system ISG. The Ronin is also claimed as capable of running at a top speed of 120 kmph.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Rivals

TVS Ronin being positioned in the 250cc segment will challenge the likes of cruisers such as the Classic 350 and the upcoming Hunter 350 by Royal Enfield. 

Intelligent electronic architecture

TVS Ronin comes equipped with an intelligent electronic architecture that is claimed as a controlling platform of the engine management system, ABS and a host of other functionalities.

Connectivity

TVS Ronin comes with a host of connectivity features. One of them is the voice assistant, which is claimed to be the first in the two-wheeler industry. It gets a TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth feature as well, enhancing its premiumness.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 02:43 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Ronin motorcycle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
Tata cars to cost more from today. Here's by how much
Tata cars to cost more from today. Here's by how much
JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as President India
JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as President India
Dubai cops warn strict action against using unauthorized warning lights on cars
Dubai cops warn strict action against using unauthorized warning lights on cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city