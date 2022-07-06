HT Auto
TVS Ronin urban scrambler breaks cover, promises segment-first features

TVS Ronin comes as an urban scrambler, a first-of-a-kind dual-purpose motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler brand.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 05:27 PM
TVS Motor Company finally launched its much-hyped Ronin urban scrambler motorcycle in India on Wednesday, at a starting price of 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the motorcycle goes up to 168,750 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes as a first-of-a-kind dual-purpose motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler brand. The motorcycle comes featuring a unique and eye-catching premium design that grabs attention at the very first glimpse. This motorcycle targets rivals such as the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Yezdi Scrambler.

The TVS Ronin sports a rugged physical appearance with its dual-purpose tyres, high-raised ground clearance, and golden-dipped USD front fork. The LED lights and circular headlamp come in blending the modern design philosophy with a retro theme. A fully digital round instrument cluster with a thin bezel and with the company's patent TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth feature enhances its premiumness. Voice Assist is one feature that enhances this motorcycle's appeal significantly. This comes as the first in the two-wheeler industry feature.

The headlamp gets a T-shaped LED light. TVS touts it as a vertically stacked compact round-shaped headlight. The taillight comes in form of a neatly tucked lightbar underneath the seat. The two-wheeler major claims that the motorcycle offers planted and fun ride with its overall design and chassis. The motorcycle is claimed to have an intelligent electronic architecture that controls the engine management systems, ABS and a host of other functionalities.

TVS Ronin draws power from a 225.9cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 15.01 kW peak power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque at 3,750 rpm. The motorcycle is claimed as capable of running at a top speed of 120 kmph. TVS also claims that this engine promises refined performance and comes with a unique tonal character. It comes with a silent start system ISG.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 05:22 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Ronin
