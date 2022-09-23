TVS Jupiter Classic launched, celebrates five million vehicles on road

HT Auto
TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 7.47 PS of max power and 8.4 Nm of peak torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 11:53 AM
TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of their successful Jupiter scooter. It is called Jupiter Classic and is the new top-spec version. TVS Jupiter Classic is priced at 85,866 (ex-showroom). TVS has launched the Jupiter Classic to celebrate five million vehicles on road. TVS Jupiter goes against Honda Activa, Hero Pleasure Plus and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

The manufacturer has made some cosmetic changes to the Jupiter Classic. Mechanically, it stays the same. So, it continues to come with a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets fuel injection. It generates 7.47 PS of max power and 8.4 Nm of peak torque.

The cosmetic changes include a black theme across its fender garnish, 3d logo and mirror highlights. There is also a tinted visor and handlebar ends. There are diamond-cut alloy wheels and the inner panels are finished in rich dark brown colour. The seat is now finished in premium suede leatherette and the pillion also gets a backrest for support.

The decals and dial arts have been updated and the Jupiter Classic will be offered in two colour options. There is Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. In terms of features, there is an all-in-one lock, engine kill switch and a USB charger to charge mobile devices.

Braking duties on the Jupiter Classic are done by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There are tubeless tyres on offer also. Suspension duties are done by telescopic forks in the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear that gets a 3-step adjustment.

The instrument cluster also shows whether the scooter is running in Eco Mode' or 'Power Mode'. The Jupiter Classic continues to come with an LED headlamp, side stand indicator, electric starter, low fuel warning, front utility box, 21 litres of boot space, retractable hook bags and an external fuel filler.

 

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter Scooter
