HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Apache Rtr 310 Teased Ahead Of Sept 6 Debut, New Details Revealed

TVS teases Apache RTR 310 ahead of Sept 6 debut, new details revealed

TVS Motor Company has teased its upcoming Apache RTR 310 ahead of its September 6 debut through some fresh teaser images, which reveal the upcoming motorcycle's design to a large extent. The new set of teaser images clearly reveals a lot of details about the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310. These come as official images after numerous spyshots of the bike have been spotted. Interestingly, the bike is already available for booking at 3,100.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS Apache RTR 310 will come as the flagship naked streetfighter from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. (Image: Instagram/TVSMotorCompany)
TVS Apache RTR 310 will come as the flagship naked streetfighter from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. (Image: Instagram/TVSMotorCompany)

The TVS Apache RTR 310 sports a sharp design language, as the teaser images reveal. This is in line with the other models in the RTR series. Being the flagship naked streetfighter from the homegrown brand, the RTR 310 gets a sharp look. The teaser image indicates the motorcycle will feature an angular headlight which would get LED treatment, while the sharp tank shrouds, exposed rear subframe and chunky side-slung exhaust can be figured out. While the headlamps and fuel tank remain covered under the black wrap, the outline of the bike can be figured out in the teaser images.

The images also reveal that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will come with a sleek rear profile, which will get a tyre-hugger with the indicators mounted on it rather than on a rear fender, which the two-wheeler brand has removed. Overall, the TVS Apache RTR 310 looks minimalistic yet sporty and aggressive with its sharp look. The bike is expected to come with all LED treatments, from headlight to taillight and turn indicators.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
₹ 2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs X (HT Auto photo)
Tvs X
₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
₹ 2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The bike gets petal disc brakes at both front and rear, which would be paired with dual-channel ABS. For suspension duty, it gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. It will be interesting to see if TVS offers adjustability for the front forks as it does for the RR 310. The upcoming naked streetfighter would run on 17-inch alloy wheels. There would be adjustable brake and clutch levers among other features along with a TFT display.

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 310 will be the same engine that works in its fully-faired sibling and in the BMW 310 models. The 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is capable of churning out 33.5 bhp of peak power and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque. Expect the bike to get a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
TAGS: TVS BMW TVS Apache RTR 310 TVS TVS Motor Company

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.