Triumph Speed Triple 1200RR design prototype teased

The new teaser video throws out a few snippets in the darkened silhouette but manages to hide away the rest of the details. The front fascia of the motorcycle sports a retro single headlight upfront which reminds of the MV Agusta Superveloce 800.

The teaser also throws light on the carbon fibre accents positioned below the petrol tank, along with a stitched design on the riders’ seat. There will be electronically adjustable front forks on the bike and a TFT screen dash.

The new faired Triumph is called the Speed Triple 1200 RR. It appears to have taken inspiration from the pre-existing Speed Triple 1200 RS. The latter was launched earlier in 2021 and came based on a 178 bhp, liquid-cooled 1160cc three-cylinder engine housed inside a lighter aluminium chassis, and suspended on semi-active Öhlins suspension. Needless to say, the new faired motorcycle will use Speed Triple 1200 RS' chassis and powertrain.

While the rider could be seen crouching in the teaser but expect the riding geometry to not be fully hardcore, as it is likely to be a road focussed sports machine and not a full-fledged track tool.

The bike is likely to debut sometime next year.