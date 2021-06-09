Soon after the 2021 Speed Twin's world debut on June 1, 2021, Triumph Motorcycles India has commenced pre-bookings for the updated classic roadster in the country. Interested customers can get their bikes booked for a token amount of ₹50,000 at any of the authorised company dealerships. Commencement of the pre-bookings hint that the bike may go on sale in the country anytime soon now.

The new Speed Twin has also been recently listed on the company's official website. It will be sold in India in a single variant and three colour options including Jet Black, Red Hopper, and Matte Storm Grey. While the former Jet Black colour is likely to be placed as the entry-level variant, the rest two may be priced slightly higher.

The new Speed Twin will feature a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This engine will be capable of developing 98.6bhp of maximum power at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm. It will come mated to a six-speed gearbox unit. As per official claims, the bike returns an average fuel economy of 5.1-litre/100km or 19.60kmpl.

With the latest yearly update, the Speed Twin has been given a bunch of new changes. It now comes kitted with a higher-spec 43mm Marzocchi upside-down front forks and Brembo M50 callipers. For the exterior updates, the bike has gained new graphics and mudguard mounts, anodised headlight mounts, and 12-spoke alloy wheels.

Its electronics kit now includes features such as ABS, switchable traction control and LED lighting including daytime running lights. It also benefits from various riding modes including Road, Rain, and Off-Road.

When launched, expect the new Speed Twin to cost somewhere around ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).