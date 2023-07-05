Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch today: LIVE and latest updates

HT Auto
Triumph Motorcycles will launch the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X bikes in India today. The prices for both the motorcycles will be announced at an event in Delhi. The British two-wheeler manufacturer has already started to accept online bookings for Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X for an amount of 2,000. The Street 400 and Scrambler 400X will be manufactured locally at Bajaj Auto's facility. The delivery of the motorcycles is expected to begin from this weekend.

Here is all the live and latest updates on the launch of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 08:51 AM
Triumph Motorcycles will launch the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X bikes in India on July 5. The two bikes will be manufactured at the Bajaj Auto's facility.
05 Jul 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X engine and performance details

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X motorcycles will use a new TR-series engine which is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with a cubic capacity of 398.15. The engine can churn out 39.5 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

05 Jul 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X first look

05 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST

The most affordable Triumph bikes in India?

Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be positioned as the entry-level roadster and scrambler models from the British two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The duo is expected to be priced around 2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will take on motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Scram 411, Yezdi Scrambler, Zontes GK 350, as well as lock horns with the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Hunter 450, and more.

05 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X - The first-ever jointly manufactured Triumph-Bajaj motorcycles

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are two entry-level motorcycles jointly developed by the British manufacturer in collaboration with Indian two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto. Bajaj is collaborating with Triumph in a similar partnership as it did with KTM and will look after the manufacturing processes, while the bike has been designed and developed in Hinckley, United Kingdom. The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be global products and will be produced at the Bajaj facility and exported worldwide. The new entry-level offerings give the brand a new entry-point into emerging markets including India.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST
TAGS: Speed 400 Scrambler 400X Triumph Motorcycles Bajaj Auto

