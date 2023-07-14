Triumph Motorcycles reveals on-road prices for Speed 400 for different cities

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed on-road prices for the Speed 400 across multiple cities. The bike maker launched the Triumph Speed 400 earlier this month priced at ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with a ₹10,000 discount for the first 10,000 customers. The on-road price now stands between ₹2.67 lakh in Delhi, where it's the cheapest, going up to ₹2.87 lakh in Mumbai and Pune.

The on-road prices for the Triumph Speed 400 came under scrutiny after a certain document was shared online claiming to be from a Triumph dealer. The on-road prices appeared to be inflated with charges such as an “intro kit" worth ₹8,500 and delivery charges amounting to ₹17,000. This pushed the final price of the Speed 400 to ₹3.38 lakh, over a lakh more than the ex-showroom price.

After a virtual uproar by customers over the inflated on-road price, Bajaj Auto and Triumph responded to the same promising transparency in the prices. A statement from the company read, “At Bajaj Auto Ltd. we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Speed 400. The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms."

The on-road prices now shared by Triumph dealerships have been approved by the bike maker. This includes road tax and registration fees, handling charges, and insurance. Other extras such as roadside assistance (RSA), accessories, and insurance add-ons will be billed separately and are optional for the customer.

The Triumph Speed 400 will roll out of Bajaj Auto’s Chakan 2 plant in Maharashtra and the manufacturer is looking to build volumes with the most affordable Triumph, given the aggressive price tag. The made-in-India global motorcycle draws power from the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine tuned for 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock with preload adjustability at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS and traction control.

