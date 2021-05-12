FY21 was an extremely challenging year for the Indian automobile industry. While the country was only recovering from the Covid-19's first wave that forced the auto industry to its knees, the second wave has hit the country and how.

The pandemic has affected auto sales across the states in India and the overall auto industry has also shrunk in F21 due to the Covid-19 related challenges. Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based bikemaker has managed to sell a total of 5,72,438 units of bikes in FY21 which is down by 37,493 units in comparison to the FY20 when the company sold a total of 6,09,932 units.

The Classic 350 continues to lead the sales at 3,61,140 units in FY21 which are 9.29% less than the 3,98,144 units sold in FY20. Second on the list is Bullet 350 at 98,008 units, followed by Electra 350 at 50,579 units.

Royal Enfield also introduced a completely new model to the lineup in the form of Meteor 350 which accounted for 38,893 sales. What's to be noted here is that Meteor 350 was launched in the Indian market in November 2020. And the sales figures only include units sold from November'20 to March'21.

Sales for Himalayan ADV stood at 13,562 units which is 11.37% less than the 15,302 units sold in FY20. Last but not the least, RE 650 Twins (Continental GT 650 and Interceptor GT 650) resulted in a cumulative sales of 10,256 which is nearly half of the 20,188 units sold in FY'20.

Overall sales for Royal Enfiled sank nearly 6.15 in FY21.