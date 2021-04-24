Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most preferred choices among custom bike builders in and outside the country. Now a Hyderabad-based bike modification company named Eimor Customs has come up with a modified Classic 350 that has taken the form of a laid-back cruiser. The bike has been christened Vader.

It uses completely new body panels that lend it a very interesting design. There is a beach styled, pulled-back handlebar that comes dipped in chrome and a new high-raised fuel tank with flames graphics that give it a hardcore cruiser appeal. The tank gels in with two-piece step-up seats and there is also back support for the pillion rider.

Along with the seats, all the engine components have been blacked out. There is a fat leg guard that sits at the front, giving a very muscular touch to the bike. There are spoke wheels at either end which are shod with meaty tyres. Along with the engine components, fenders have been given an all-black theme as well, while the front suspension rod gets a silver finishing.

Another significant update that draws instant attention is the aftermarket round headlamp which embeds LED elements. Moreover, the stock indicators have also been swapped with bullet indicators for a more aggressive appeal. What remains out of proportion though is the use of the funky aftermarket exhaust that appears to be disturbing the rather gorgeous theme of the bike.

Mechanically, the changes remain none. At the heart of the bike sits the same 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The transmission is also the same five-speed unit.







