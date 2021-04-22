Top-selling 350 cc bikes in March 2021

Royal Enfield continues to dominate the 350 cc segment motorcycle sales in India with its retro classic offerings. RE's Classic 350 motorcycle has once again topped the sales charts by finding 31,696 customers last month. In comparison to the sales in the corresponding month a year ago, Classic 350 saw a hike of about 30%. RE has previously sold 24,304 units of the bike in March 2020.

The second on the list is the Meteor 350 which is also one of the latest offerings in the segment. Its sales have dramatically raised in the last few months. For March, RE has managed to sell a total of 10,596 units of the bike in the Indian market.

The Meteor is closely followed by the Bullet 350 motorcycle which has attained 9,693 unit sales last month. It is significantly more than 2,507 units of the bike sold in the month of March 2020.

The fourth on the list is also a Royal Enfield motorcycle - Electra 350. The company sold 4,914 units of the bike which is higher than 3,160 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago. After four Royal Enfield bikes, there is the Honda CB 350 which has managed to garner 4,302 unit sales last month. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Meteor 350 which stands second on the list.

To further boost its dominance in the 350 cc segment, Royal Enfield is planning a slew of new products for 2021. Apart from the new-gen Classic 350 which is inching closer to its launch announcement, there is also a Hunter 350 motorcycle in the pipeline which is expected to break cover towards the end of 2021.