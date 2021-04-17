Royal Enfield bikes now costlier in India. Updated price list here

Royal Enfield has recently hiked the prices of its motorcycles in the Indian market. Save for the new Himalayan BS 6, the entire model range of the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker has become expensive. All the models have received a different hike based on their previous rates. While the Bullet 350 KS has received the least ₹4,120 price hike, the Continental GT 650 Special variant has received the highest increment of ₹6,445. In addition, Royal Enfield has also raised the prices of its most-selling motorcycle Classic 350.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350's meter console spied. Gets Tripper navigation dial)

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycles. Here is the entire updated price list (ex-showroom, Mumbai) of the Royal Enfield motorcycles:

Bullet 350 KS : ₹ 1,34,348

1,34,348 Bullet 350 STD : ₹ 1,40,829

1,40,829 Bullet 350 ES : ₹ 1,55,479

1,55,479 Interceptor 650 STD : ₹ 2,75,467

2,75,467 Interceptor 650 Custom : ₹ 2,83,593

2,83,593 Interceptor 650 Special : ₹ 2,97,134

2,97,134 Continental GT 650 STD : ₹ 2,91,700

2,91,700 Continental GT 650 Custom : ₹ 2,99,830

2,99,830 Continental GT 650 Special : ₹ 3,13,368

3,13,368 Meteor 350 Fireball : ₹ 1,84,319

1,84,319 Meteor 350 Stellar : ₹ 1,90,079

1,90,079 Meteor 350 Supernova : ₹ 1,99,679

1,99,679 Himalayan BS 6 STD : ₹ 2,01,314

2,01,314 Himalayan BS 6 Custom: ₹ 2,04,985

2,04,985 Himalayan BS 6 Pine Green, Granite Black : ₹ 2,08,657

(Also Read: Royal Enfield continues testing new-gen Classic 350 as launch inches near)

Apart from Royal Enfield, several other two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp and more, have decided to hike prices of bikes and scooters from April 1st.