Scooter have seen a gradual positive sales trend in the Indian market in the last few years. More of the daily office goers/commuters are opting for a scooter these days simply for the fact they are more practical, easy to maintain in a longer run, and better value for money proposition against motorcycles. Also, not to forget the simply fantastic fuel-efficiency they bring along which is a boon for a country like India which is obsessed over 'Kitna deti hai?'

Here's a list of some of the most fuel-efficient scooters to buy in India:

TVS Scooty Pep Plus: 65 kmpl

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus is one of the oldest two-wheelers in the list. The company also celebrated its 25th anniversary recently. Over the years, it has made a name for itself for being a very pocket friendly scooter. It is indeed a good option for youngsters who've just started riding since its lightweight and comparatively smaller dimensions are very convenient for learning riders.

At the heart of the new Pep Plus sits a BS 6-compliant 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine which delivers 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm. This power is backed up by 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine features a CVT gearbox with torque sensor. It is capable of returning 65 kmpl of fuel economy.

Yamaha Fascino 125: 58 kmpl

It comes with a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Yamaha's Blue Core technology. This engine is known to push out 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. It features Stop and Start system along with Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology. It delivers 58 kmpl of fuel economy.

Suzuki Access 125: 57 kmpl

Suzuki Access 125 runs on a 124 cc 4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled engine which is known to produce 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine features fuel-injection technology. It delivers around 57 kmpl of fuel economy.

Honda Activa 6G: 55 kmpl

Honda Activa is arguably one of the most reputed names in the Indian two-wheeler market. In the latest Activa 6G avatar the scooter is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. In comparison to its predecessor the scooter has received a number of new features such as ACG silent starter motor, engine start-stop switch, a double lid external fuel filler cap and 18-litre underseat storage space.

It sources power from a 109 cc, fuel-injected engine which is known to produce 7.7 bhp of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. This returns up to 55 kmpl of maximum fuel economy.

Hero Pleasure Plus 110: 53 kmpl

The Pleasure Plus 110 was introduced in 2019 and was later on updated to the new BS 6 norms in January 2020.

At the heart of the Pleasure Plus sits a 110 cc single-cylinder engine which was recently updated with XSens technology/fuel-injection. The engine is rated to produce 8.04 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes hooked to a CVT unit. It delivers 53 kmpl of maximum fuel efficiency.

(Note: The fuel economy figures may vary from actual practical figures. Check the company sources for exact details)