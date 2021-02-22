Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate the top 10 two-wheeler list in January 2021, as revealed by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer’s entry-level commuter motorcycle Splendor continues to lead the chart in the first month of this calendar year, while the country’s bestselling scooter Honda Activa is in the second position of the list.

Hero Splendor commuter motorcycle clocked 225,382 units in January 2021, up 1.26% as compared to 222,572 units recorded in the same month last year. Honda Activa scooter on the other hand sold 211,660 units last month, 9.84% down from 234,749 units sold in January 2020.

As the two-wheeler segment is coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic blue, the entry-level sub-segment models are leading the chart. Another commuter motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp, the HF Deluxe, grabbed the third position in the list with 134,860 units sold last month, recording a slump of 29.71% from 191,875 units registered in January 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar, CB Shine, Access, TVS XL Super, CT, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and Glamour were the other models in the top 10 two-wheelers list in January 2021. Royal Enfield Classic 350, one of the most popular models in the sub 500cc models category sold 40,875 units last month, registering a marginal growth of 0.10% from 40,834 units in January 2020. Cumulatively, the top 10 two-wheelers in January 2021 sold 10,26,175 units, up 4.49% from 9,82,035 units in the same month last year.

The preference towards personal mobility across the country in the post-lockdown phase is driving the sales of the two-wheelers. Apart from that, the good monsoon in the last year, gradual recovery in economic activities too played a key role in the growth of demand in this segment.

Recovery in rural demand helped the two-wheeler companies, especially Hero MotoCorp to post healthy growth. In the top 10 list, Hero MotoCorp has grabbed three spots with a 39.31% market share. Now, with its growing focus in scooters and premium motorcycles category, especially after a tie-up with Harley Davidson, Hero MotoCorp aims for greater growth.