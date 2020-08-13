Tech start-up Detel launches 'world's most economical' e-two-wheeler in India

The electric mobility space around the world is picking up pace at break-neck speeds and with more and more people adopting the new technology, costs are also steadily climbing down. With this in view, Detel - a start-up which has thus far manufactured TVs, feature phones and accessories, launched Detel Easy on Thursday and claimed it is the world's most economical.

Detel Easy is priced at ₹19,999 (plus GST) and is touted as not only affordable to buy but also affordable to operate. Powered by a six-pipe controller 250W electric motor, the two-wheeler has a top speed of 25 kmph. As such, the rider need not apply for a license and does not have to get a vehicle registration certificate. Aimed at teenagers and those who need to travel short distances on a daily basis, Detel Easy claims to travel up to 60 kilometres on a single charge and itsbattery can be powered to max in around eight hours.

Detel Easy comes equipped with drum brakes and the company is providing a free helmet with every purchase. The e-two-wheeler can accommodate two people at a time and is made available in three colours - Black, White and Metallic Red.

Detel hopes that Delhi's new EV policy, in particular, will bolster the case of electric vehicles in the country. "This addition in our portfolio will be our first step in our endeavor of reducing vehicular pollution in the cities and increase the penetration of EV as intended by the people and various state governments," said Yogesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO at Detel, a company which previously launched a feature phone for ₹299 and an LED TV for ₹3,999.

It is not clear how Detel will cement its post-sales service for its latest product even though it claims the product is a result of extensive testing with focus on quality. On paper though, Detel Easy appears to offer much bang for the buck. And in the larger scheme of things, it could help in further permeating EVs and EV-related awareness among the masses.