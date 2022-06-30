HT Auto
Suzuki Katana to launch in India soon: All you need to know

The new Suzuki Katana was revealed in its latest 2022 iteration last year at the EICMA show in Milan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 09:59 AM
A model presents 2022 Suzuki Katana motorcycle at EICMA. (AFP)
Suzuki Motorcycle India has teased the Katana litre-class sport bike on its social media handles indicating that the launch is likely to take place in the next few weeks. While the company hasn't dropped any further details, expect the prices of the new motorcycle to be rolled out sometime around August this year.

Suzuki Katana was revealed in its latest 2022 iteration last year at the EICMA show in Milan. The very same model will be launched in the Indian market which was updated with new colours, technology as well as mechanical updates.

At the heart of the 2022 Katana sits a 998cc in-line engine which is Euro5-compliant. This engine was previously updated with a new camshaft profile, new valve springs, new clutch, and new exhaust system among other changes to improve maximum output. It is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 152hp. The engine comes with an electronically controlled throttle, and furthermore, the ride is controlled with the use of the Suzuki Riding Mode Selector system, with three selectable engine maps. All three offer the same peak power, with Mode A providing the sharpest and sportiest response, Mode B providing the smoothest initial power delivery, and Mode C providing the smoothest response, ideal in wet and slippery conditions, says Suzuki.

The Katana sports an array of electronics wizardry including a new Suzuki clutch assist system, with a slipper clutch, a two-way quick shift, five-level traction control mode which is switchable.

In terms of equipment, the Suzuki Katana makes use of the same lightweight double-beam aluminium frame and swingarm that is also found in its iconic GSX-R litre-class sports bike. The suspension duties are being taken care of by fully adjustable KYB front forks and an adjustable damping rear shock.

The Indian-spec model is expected to be made available in internationally available colours including dark matte blue colour, complemented by gold forks and wheels, and a Solid Iron Gray option with red wheels.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Motorcycle Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Katana 2022 Katana 2022 Suzuki Katana
