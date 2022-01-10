Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Suzuki hits major milestone, rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility
File photo of a Suzuki Gixxer 150 motorcycle.
Suzuki hits major milestone, rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 04:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Suzuki Motorcycle India has hit a major production milestone. On Monday, the two-wheeler manufacturer announced that it has rolled out the six millionth unit from its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India's 15 years in the country.

It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our six millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant."

"We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world," Uchida said in a statement issued by the two-wheeler manufacturer.

Suzuki Motorcycle, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, sells Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India. In December last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India emerged as the fifth largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The Japanese brand sold 51,148 units of motorcycles and scooters in India last month.

Suzuki launched its latest model Avenis 125 in India earlier this month. Priced at 86,700 (ex-showroom), the Avenis 125 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 sporty scooter. It comes with a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750rpm, backed with a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm.

Uchida said that the six millionth milestone is a testament to the company's continued commitment to provide superior value to customers in India.

 

 

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 03:35 PM IST

