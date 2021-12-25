Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Suzuki Burgman Street launched in new Glossy Grey colour
25 Dec 2021

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the Burgman Street scooter in a new paint option. The scooter will now be available in a ‘Glossy Grey’ colour scheme which will be made available alongside the existing colour options. Burgman Street gets a dual-tone seat colour and dual-tone inner leg shield for a premium touch.

Suzuki Burgman Street also gets a side stand interlock to enhance safety and ensure that the vehicle does not start when the interlock is engaged.

(Also Read: 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125, GSX-R125 unveiled with new colours, features)

Suzuki Ride Connect Edition is already available on the Burgman Street scooter. The two-wheeler comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that lets the user sync a mobile phone with the scooter to use features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Apart from the new Burgman Street scooter, the company has also announced colour option on its popular Access 125 scooter. “We are pleased to launch the new colour line-up of our scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street. These scooters have enjoyed a phenomenal market reception and we have incorporated these new exciting colours to strengthen the existing colours range of our best-selling scooters. The introduction of the new colours is aligned with the sensibilities of the new age customers. We are confident that these colours will come out as an apt choice for our young customers and shall enhance the stance and appeal of the popular Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India. 

  First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 10:25 AM IST

