Suzuki Access 125 now offered in a new dual-tone paint scheme

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new dual-tone colour scheme for their Access 125 scooter. The paint scheme is called Solid Ice Green with Pearl Mirage White and will be available only on the Ride Connect and Special edition of the Access 125. Suzuki is not charging additional money for the new dual-tone paint scheme. The Special edition is priced at ₹83,000. The Ride Connect Edition's drum brake version is priced at ₹85,200 while the disc brake variant is available at ₹87,200.

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter, it continues to come with a 124 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a CVT unit.

The body is finished in a very light shade of green with white and on the sides, there is also a bit of beige which is continued from the inner panels. The seat is finished in a nice shade of orange. The paint scheme does attract quite a bit of attention.

The Suzuki Ride Connect Edition comes with Bluetooth connectivity. So, the rider can connect his smartphone to the scooter's digital instrument cluster. Once connected, the scooter can show turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call alerts, unread SMS alerts, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival.

Other features on offer are an LED headlamp, LED positioning lamp, USB socket for charging mobile devices, dual luggage hooks, one push central lock system, a front rack for storage and an external fuel lid. The under-seat storage on Access 125 measures 21.8 litres. There is also Suzuki Eco Performance and an electric starter. Suzuki is offering tubeless tyres that measure 90/90 in the front and 90/100 at the rear.

