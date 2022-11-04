Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know

Royal Enfield is all-set to launch the Super Meteor 650 soon in the Indian market. It is expected to be the new flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.

Royal Enfield is working on a more powerful version of the Meteor 350. It will be called Super Meteor 650 and as the name suggests, it will be powered by the 650 cc mill from the 650 Twins. This is not the first time that Royal Enfield will be using the “Super Meteor" moniker. Earlier, this name has been used for a motorcycle that was exported to the US between 1952 and 1962. The manufacturer decided to bring the name back for their new motorcycles. Here are 5 things that you should know about the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Specs

As mentioned above, Royal Enfield will use the same 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled from the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The engine produces 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield will retune the engine so that it suits the characteristics of a cruiser.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Upgraded hardware

Super Meteor 650 will be the first motorcycle by Royal Enfield that will come with up-side down forks in the front. At the rear, there will still be twin gas-charged units. Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front and at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer. Royal Enfield has moved the position of the rear brake fluid reservoir.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Chassis

Details about the chassis of the Super Meteor are not yet known. Royal Enfield might use a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350's chassis. However, it is not confirmed yet. What has been revealed by the sources is that the Super Meteor 650 will be quite a lot heavier than the current 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Features

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 will be equipped with a LED headlamp and tail lamp. The switchgear would be borrowed from the J-platform motorcycles. There would be a hazard switch and the instrument cluster would also be the same one found on the Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Scram 411. Royal Enfield will also offer Tripper Navigation.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Price and launch

Royal Enfield will unveil the Super Meteor on 8th November at EICMA 2022. The launch is expected to happen in December 2022 or January 2023. The Super Meteor 650 will be priced higher than the current 650 Twins.

