HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 Things To Know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know

Royal Enfield is all-set to launch the Super Meteor 650 soon in the Indian market. It is expected to be the new flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2022, 12:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation purpose only. (Image: Youtube/RE)
Image of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation purpose only. (Image: Youtube/RE)
Image of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation purpose only. (Image: Youtube/RE)
Image of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation purpose only. (Image: Youtube/RE)

Royal Enfield is working on a more powerful version of the Meteor 350. It will be called Super Meteor 650 and as the name suggests, it will be powered by the 650 cc mill from the 650 Twins. This is not the first time that Royal Enfield will be using the “Super Meteor" moniker. Earlier, this name has been used for a motorcycle that was exported to the US between 1952 and 1962. The manufacturer decided to bring the name back for their new motorcycles. Here are 5 things that you should know about the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Specs

As mentioned above, Royal Enfield will use the same 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled from the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The engine produces 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield will retune the engine so that it suits the characteristics of a cruiser. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased first time, will get unveiled on this date

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Upgraded hardware

Super Meteor 650 will be the first motorcycle by Royal Enfield that will come with up-side down forks in the front. At the rear, there will still be twin gas-charged units. Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front and at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer. Royal Enfield has moved the position of the rear brake fluid reservoir. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Chassis

Details about the chassis of the Super Meteor are not yet known. Royal Enfield might use a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350's chassis. However, it is not confirmed yet. What has been revealed by the sources is that the Super Meteor 650 will be quite a lot heavier than the current 650 Twins. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Features

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 will be equipped with a LED headlamp and tail lamp. The switchgear would be borrowed from the J-platform motorcycles. There would be a hazard switch and the instrument cluster would also be the same one found on the Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Scram 411. Royal Enfield will also offer Tripper Navigation. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Price and launch

Royal Enfield will unveil the Super Meteor on 8th November at EICMA 2022. The launch is expected to happen in December 2022 or January 2023. The Super Meteor 650 will be priced higher than the current 650 Twins.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This Bentley comes with 18k gold controls
This Bentley comes with 18k gold controls
This Porsche is inspired from Disney's Cars character
This Porsche is inspired from Disney's Cars character
Having a heart attack? This EV can save you
Having a heart attack? This EV can save you
This Indian company aims to set new record in EV sales
This Indian company aims to set new record in EV sales
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city