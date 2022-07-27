Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 captured on video in Chennai

Royal Enfield will launch atleast one new motorcycle this year. It will be the Hunter 350 which is expected to be the most affordable motorcycle in the company's line-up.

Royal Enfield is gradually working on expanding its line-up and recently, two test mules of their upcoming motorcycle were spotted in Chennai. The motorcycle's production version is expected to be called Shotgun 650. It is expected that Royal Enfield will launch the Shotgun 650 early next year. The new motorcycle is expected to be the new flagship motorcycle from the manufacturer. Royal Enfield has already revealed the concept version of the Shotgun 650 at EICMA last year. It was called SG650.

The Shotgun 650 will share some of its parts with the upcoming Super Meteor 650. The Super Meteor is expected to launch by the end of this year. Then there is the engine which will be shared with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

It will be the same 648 cc parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine that gets air-oil cooling. It produces 47 PS of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist. The engine is known for its smoothness, torquey power delivery and rumble. In the video, one can hear the throaty exhaust note of the Shotgun 650. Royal Enfield could retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the Shotgun 650.

While the engine is borrowed from the 650 twins, the switchgear is borrowed from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The instrument cluster is a twin-pod unit that is offered on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. There will also be a Tripper navigation system on offer.

As of now, it is not known whether the chassis of the motorcycle is all-new or a beefed-up version of Meteor 350's chassis. Suspension duties will be done by up-side down forks in the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. Dual-channel Anti-lock braking system will be offered as standard on the motorcycle. The motorcycle is running on alloy wheels so it is expected that the manufacturer will offer tubeless tyres.

In the video, one can see that the test mule on the left is equipped with some accessories. There are bar-end mirrors, a leg guard and auxiliary lights that are mounted on the leg guard. Royal Enfield will be offering quite a few genuine accessories with the motorcycle. However, it is not known whether the auxiliary lights will be sold or not.

The motorcycle has a tear drop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar and centre set footpegs. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are circular. It is expected that the headlamp will be an LED unit this time. On the Super Meteor, the footpegs were front set because it is a cruiser-type motorcycle.

