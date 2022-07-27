HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Captured On Video In Chennai

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 captured on video in Chennai

Royal Enfield will launch atleast one new motorcycle this year. It will be the Hunter 350 which is expected to be the most affordable motorcycle in the company's line-up. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Royal Enfield is gradually working on expanding its line-up and recently, two test mules of their upcoming motorcycle were spotted in Chennai. The motorcycle's production version is expected to be called Shotgun 650. It is expected that Royal Enfield will launch the Shotgun 650 early next year. The new motorcycle is expected to be the new flagship motorcycle from the manufacturer. Royal Enfield has already revealed the concept version of the Shotgun 650 at EICMA last year. It was called SG650.

The Shotgun 650 will share some of its parts with the upcoming Super Meteor 650. The Super Meteor is expected to launch by the end of this year. Then there is the engine which will be shared with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Komaki Super (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Super
₹29,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco T1 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco T1
₹56,772 - 61,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco Se 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco Se 2
₹62,652 - 67,550 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹68,900 - 80,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

It will be the same 648 cc parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine that gets air-oil cooling. It produces 47 PS of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist. The engine is known for its smoothness, torquey power delivery and rumble. In the video, one can hear the throaty exhaust note of the Shotgun 650. Royal Enfield could retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the Shotgun 650.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While the engine is borrowed from the 650 twins, the switchgear is borrowed from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The instrument cluster is a twin-pod unit that is offered on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. There will also be a Tripper navigation system on offer.

As of now, it is not known whether the chassis of the motorcycle is all-new or a beefed-up version of Meteor 350's chassis. Suspension duties will be done by up-side down forks in the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. Dual-channel Anti-lock braking system will be offered as standard on the motorcycle. The motorcycle is running on alloy wheels so it is expected that the manufacturer will offer tubeless tyres.

In the video, one can see that the test mule on the left is equipped with some accessories. There are bar-end mirrors, a leg guard and auxiliary lights that are mounted on the leg guard. Royal Enfield will be offering quite a few genuine accessories with the motorcycle. However, it is not known whether the auxiliary lights will be sold or not.

The motorcycle has a tear drop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar and centre set footpegs. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are circular. It is expected that the headlamp will be an LED unit this time. On the Super Meteor, the footpegs were front set because it is a cruiser-type motorcycle.

 

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Super Meteor Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Super Meteor 650 Super Meteor Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Royal Enfield Shotgun Shotgun 650
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
This European country plans to reduce electric car subsidies from 2023
This European country plans to reduce electric car subsidies from 2023
In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand
BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city